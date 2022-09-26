Flames rips through Waterloo, Ill. bakery

MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that has been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years caught on fire Sunday.

Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Anhe’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois. No one was inside but the business will remain closed Monday as damages are assessed.

In a Facebook post, the bakery said the past few years have been difficult.

