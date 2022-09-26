Episode 202: Brandin Vaughn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Brandin Vaughn, his love of fashion started out of necessity. His family shopped at thrift stores when he was a kid, and he quickly learned to sew and tailor the clothes to better fit him.

Soon others took notice. But he followed a few other paths before heading to Chicago to go to school for fashion. We sat down with Brandin inside his shop on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis as he reflects on building his brand, shifting into the world of costume designing for theaters like the Black Rep, The Muny and Shakespeare in the Park.

He loves pattern and color and his shop is filled with his designs, both custom and ready-to-wear. But it hasn’t always been easy and sometimes it takes hitting rock bottom to build momentum for a new path. We get candid as we talk about life, finding yourself and the constant search for inspiration.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.