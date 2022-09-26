Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night.

Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.

“I was the one who ran over to him and asked if he was okay. He was talking and he was just moaning and in a lot of pain,” she said.

The man was cut from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Nobody inside the house was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.