Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight

Car hits Overland house overnight
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night.

Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.

“I was the one who ran over to him and asked if he was okay. He was talking and he was just moaning and in a lot of pain,” she said.

The man was cut from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Nobody inside the house was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

out of the darkness
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
st. ann victim
Major Case Squad identifies victim of St. Ann homicide
Shooting generic
Man shot in Marlborough in South County
taste of st. louis
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown