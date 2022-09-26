Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night.
Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.
“I was the one who ran over to him and asked if he was okay. He was talking and he was just moaning and in a lot of pain,” she said.
The man was cut from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Nobody inside the house was hurt.
