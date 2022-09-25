South City man shot Thursday has died, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Sep. 25, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say.

Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

