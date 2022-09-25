Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.

During the exchange of gunshots, the woman involved in the argument suffered a graze wound to the leg. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The woman refused treatment.

The suspect dropped his gun and ran, police say.

