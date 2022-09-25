Man shot in Marlborough in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot in the Marlborough village in south St. Louis County Saturday night, police said.

St. Louis County Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 8100 block of Watson Road. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the shooting happened after an argument between two people who knew each other. A man was detained, but police did not specify any further.

