County allows Spanish Cove owners to renovate part of complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St Louis County is giving the owners of the Spanish Cove apartments the green light to renovate part of the complex. Owners of the North County complex forced tenants out of their apartments in May to make way for construction.

“It’s my understanding that their plan is to basically gut and remodel the units,” says St. Louis County Public Works Spokesman David Wrone.

Spanish Cove’s property managers, Pepper Pike, plan to turn the complex into luxury apartments as part of a $16 million renovation project.

Despite there being more than 700 units, as of Friday, Pepper Pike has only been approved to remodel 12 units. An additional 14 are pending.

“If an entity wants to come here and do business, obviously they are free to do so but they have to follow our rules,” says Wrone.

This comes after construction workers were seen revamping the property without permission. The county issued fines and violations to Pepper Pike following a News 4 investigation.

“We’ve been on site with our code enforcement group working with the owner and his construction personnel to make sure that they’re following the procedure and applying for permits as required.”

While some tenants were kicked out in 30 days to make room for the construction, others were given the opportunity to stay.

“I’m homeless at this point,” says former tenant Talene Campbell. “I was asked to leave my building, supposed to be for construction and I have nowhere to go.”

Current tenants tell News 4 they expect rent to increase and will be moving soon.

“I’m just dealing,” says tenant Latherial Phillips. “$16 million, [I] think you should do a little bit better and a little bit quicker and faster.”

