Cool Down Coming

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Cooler air is set to move in Monday and last all this week. Temperatures will dip to the mid to low 50s Monday morning, but the afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler with a mild high of 71. Morning lows will be near or into 40s Tuesday through the rest of the week. This is a dry stretch with a few shots of reinforcing cool air that keeps the temperatures below normal.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Long Stretch of Cooler Days Ahead
Long Stretch of Cooler Days Ahead
Warming Up This Weekend
Rain Chances Through Evening, Then Weekend Changes
Rain Chances Through Evening, Then Weekend Changes
7day
First Autumn Weekend