Cool Down Coming

Weather Discussion: Cooler air is set to move in Monday and last all this week. Temperatures will dip to the mid to low 50s Monday morning, but the afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler with a mild high of 71. Morning lows will be near or into 40s Tuesday through the rest of the week. This is a dry stretch with a few shots of reinforcing cool air that keeps the temperatures below normal.

