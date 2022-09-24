Heating up today - Another cold front tomorrow

Weather Discussion: We’re in the mid-80s this afternoon with breezy winds. No rain will impact you if heading to Taste of St. Louis, or any of the local Oktoberfest events.

A cold front does push through Sunday. While a spot shower is possible along the front, the main story is the cooler temperatures ushered in behind it. Sunday you can expect highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Next week looks cooler than normal with some cool mornings in the 40s. But the longer range outlook for the first week of October shows the 80s returning. We also look to primarily be dry through the first few days of September.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.