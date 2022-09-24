WANTED: Chesterfield PD looking for woman accused of bank fraud
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who they say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from someone else’s bank account.
The suspect was captured on surveillance. Police say she obtained the victim’s personal information and withdrew $5,555 from the victim’s account.
Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police.
