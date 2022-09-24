WANTED: Chesterfield PD looking for woman accused of bank fraud

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who they say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from someone else’s bank account.

The suspect was captured on surveillance. Police say she obtained the victim’s personal information and withdrew $5,555 from the victim’s account.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police.

