Police investigating homicide in Riverview

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said.

Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the homicide and said it is believed the shooting happened after an argument between two groups of people. No one is currently in custody for the shooting.

St. Louis County Police did not say in a press release Saturday the names or ages of the victims. The department asked anyone with information to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

