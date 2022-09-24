Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run Friday, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach the mark.

Pujols’ 700th home run was his second of the night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth reached the 700 mark before Pujols.

Pujols hit his first career home run in April of 2001 as a Cardinal rookie. More than two decades later, he hit his 700th in the same uniform where it all started.

His chances of reaching 700 in his final season were slim, but Pujols defied the odds to reach one of the most exclusive milestones in the game.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Game of the week: Edwardsville vs. O'Fallon
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina catches his helmet after it fell off during his fifth-inning...
Cardinal bats stay quiet in San Diego but magic number shrinks again as Brewers lose another
Centene Stadium
Power problems persist at Centene Stadium
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is congratulated by teammate Lars Nootbaar, front, after...
Get to Know Lars Nootbaar