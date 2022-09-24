Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run

LOS ANGELES (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run Friday, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach the mark.

Pujols’ 700th home run was his second of the night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth reached the 700 mark before Pujols.

Pujols hit his first career home run in April of 2001 as a Cardinal rookie. More than two decades later, he hit his 700th in the same uniform where it all started.

His chances of reaching 700 in his final season were slim, but Pujols defied the odds to reach one of the most exclusive milestones in the game.

ALBERT PUJOLS HITS NUMBER 700!



PUJOLS JOINS BARRY BONDS, HANK AARON AND BABE RUTH IN THE 700 CLUB! pic.twitter.com/bW7wqNN9py — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 24, 2022

