1 woman dead, another injured after shoooting in St. Charles

By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Charles City Saturday afternoon, police said.

St. Charles Police said the incident happened after 3:30 p.m in the 100 block of Ameristar. A spokesperson with the department said police are aware of a suspect and are actively trying to find them. It is too early to tell what led to the incident, the spokesperson said.

