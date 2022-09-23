Woman found dead in Madison County home after officers called for domestic disturbance and discover fire

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) – A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a fire in Troy, Illinois Thursday.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported that officers with the Troy Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a fire inside the home.

Multiple fire departments were called to the area to help extinguish the flames. Over two hours after officers were first called to the scene, a woman’s body was found inside the home. The woman has been identified as 69-year-old Susanne E. Tomlinson. An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death, authorities said.

The investigation into the fire and Tomlinson’s death is being conducted by the Troy Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

