University City requests federal aid as more is needed after summer flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Millions of dollars are still needed in the Metro following the summer’s historic rainfall.

News 4 has learned municipalities like University City are writing letters of their own requesting federal help to pay for flooding solutions.

“We’ve been asked to include buyouts in the application,” says University City Planning & Development Director John Wagner. “I don’t know how many homes FEMA would be interested in funding.”

Metrolink is also phoning the federal government. An estimated $40 million is needed for repairs after flooding.

Months later, Blue Line routes are still closed because of the damage. Bi-State Development is making calls to the Federal Transit Administration to secure the money.

“As a result of this damage, Blue Line MetroLink service is only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations, instead of between Shrewsbury and Fairview Heights Station in Illinois,” says Jerry Vallely of Bi-State Development.

University City has until Friday to send the letter to state emergency management officials requesting additional disaster relief funds.

“I’ve had a lot of calls from people whose homes were damaged,” says Wagner. “They are leery about putting the cost of repairs into their homes thinking, ‘Gosh, could my home get bought out?’”

The Metropolitan Sewer District is supporting University City in its $40 million buyout quest that could end with bulldozing 300 homes.

“We’re very serious about getting this done,” says Wagner. “Hopefully, it alleviates the effects of future floods.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.