University City requests federal aid as more is needed after summer flooding

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Millions of dollars are still needed in the Metro following the summer’s historic rainfall.

News 4 has learned municipalities like University City are writing letters of their own requesting federal help to pay for flooding solutions.

“We’ve been asked to include buyouts in the application,” says University City Planning & Development Director John Wagner. “I don’t know how many homes FEMA would be interested in funding.”

Metrolink is also phoning the federal government. An estimated $40 million is needed for repairs after flooding.

Months later, Blue Line routes are still closed because of the damage. Bi-State Development is making calls to the Federal Transit Administration to secure the money.

“As a result of this damage, Blue Line MetroLink service is only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations, instead of between Shrewsbury and Fairview Heights Station in Illinois,” says Jerry Vallely of Bi-State Development.

University City has until Friday to send the letter to state emergency management officials requesting additional disaster relief funds.

“I’ve had a lot of calls from people whose homes were damaged,” says Wagner. “They are leery about putting the cost of repairs into their homes thinking, ‘Gosh, could my home get bought out?’”

The Metropolitan Sewer District is supporting University City in its $40 million buyout quest that could end with bulldozing 300 homes.

“We’re very serious about getting this done,” says Wagner. “Hopefully, it alleviates the effects of future floods.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Millions of dollars are still needed in the Metro following the summer’s historic rainfall.
University City requests federal aid as more is needed after summer flooding
A Ballwin man admitted to police he gave an acquaintance a fatal fentanyl dose and hid their...
Ballwin man admits giving someone deadly fentanyl dose, hiding body in backyard
Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a...
Organizers get ready for St. Charles County Oktoberfest
The attorney general's office tells me they've received 52 complaints against tri county fence...
Tri County fraud fallout