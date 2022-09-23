Rain Chances Through Evening, Then Weekend Changes

Weather Discussion: Rain showers will turn more isolated in the evening, but still a chance for some scattered wet weather. Then a quick warm up Saturday as our temperatures change once again this weeeknd.

This Evening: Steady rain will taper off to isolated showers. Areas north will deal with steady rain longer and more rain. Areas south will have less rain and many stay dry. In the St. Louis metro, have the umbrella handy for some wet weather but expect more isolated showers after about 6 or 7 PM. It will be cool too, temps in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Mild 50s early but it quickly warms to the mid 80s in the afternoon. While this is a big change in temps, it will be pleasant with sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday: A milder day but not cool. Highs in the upper 70s and sunny. The winds will be noticeable at 15 to 25 mph.

Next week looks cooler than normal with some cool mornings in the 40s. But the longer range outlook for the first week of October shows 80s returning.

