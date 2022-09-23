Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 12:26 a.m. Police said a man was dropped off at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man is in an unstable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

