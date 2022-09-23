Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 12:26 a.m. Police said a man was dropped off at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man is in an unstable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fentanyl
Ballwin man admits giving someone deadly fentanyl dose, hiding body in backyard
Millions of dollars are still needed in the Metro following the summer’s historic rainfall.
University City requests federal aid as more is needed after summer flooding
A Ballwin man admitted to police he gave an acquaintance a fatal fentanyl dose and hid their...
Ballwin man admits giving someone deadly fentanyl dose, hiding body in backyard
Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a...
Organizers get ready for St. Charles County Oktoberfest