Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 12:26 a.m. Police said a man was dropped off at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man is in an unstable condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
