Missouri county settles underwire bra jail dispute for $405K

The dispute began in 2019, when metal detectors were installed. Some underwire bras set off the...
The dispute began in 2019, when metal detectors were installed. Some underwire bras set off the detectors.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county has agreed to pay $405,000 to settle two lawsuits filed after some underwire bras set off metal detectors at a jail.

The Jackson County Legislature agreed this week to pay that amount to two long-time employees of the county’s detention center.

The dispute began in 2019, when metal detectors were installed. Some underwire bras set off the detectors.

Changes were eventually made for female defense attorneys and visitors but not for female jail employees. Two employees sued, saying they were reprimanded and given duties outside the secure area after repeatedly failing to pass the screening machine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight
A Ballwin man admitted to police he gave an acquaintance a fatal fentanyl dose and hid their...
Ballwin man admits giving someone deadly fentanyl dose, hiding body in backyard
Millions of dollars are still needed in the Metro following the summer’s historic rainfall.
University City requests federal aid as more is needed after summer flooding
Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a...
Organizers get ready for St. Charles County Oktoberfest
The attorney general's office tells me they've received 52 complaints against tri county fence...
Tri County fraud fallout