Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area.

Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.

Anyone who believed they had any business dealings with Johnson should call St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

