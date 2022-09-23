Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

The St. Charles Police Department is asking anyone who has had any business dealings with Ron...
The St. Charles Police Department is asking anyone who has had any business dealings with Ron Johnson, age 54 of St. Louis, and believe they have been scammed out of money to contact them.(St. Charles County Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area.

Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.

Anyone who believed they had any business dealings with Johnson should call St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Donated food
How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need
St. Louis Area Foodbank Logo
How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
File Graphic
1 dead after rollover crash in St. Clair County