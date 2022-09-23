Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake

By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not shot but was injured in the crash. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

No other information was immediately available. This article will be updated as more information comes in.

