ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival offers an opportunity to celebrate the culture of Hispanic countries, particularly due to the rise of the Hispanic population in St. Louis. The festival has authentic food and activities for the family.

“It is a great festival because you have representatives from just about all the countries in Latin America, and that’s great, especially for the kids,” said Raul Rodriguez, the owner of Sur Sabor.

The festival started Friday and goes through the weekend. It is located next to the Soulard Farmer’s Market at 7th and Lafayette.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.