First Autumn Weekend

Weather Discussion: Fall officially began last night at 8:03 pm, making today the first full day of fall!

There are two reasons for you to grab a jacket today. Rain will stay scattered through the afternoon, with cooler temperatures in the 60s. The showers will become more isolated into the evening. Keep the jackets close! While most tonight will be dry, a few spots will briefly experience a shower. Temperatures will drop to the 50s overnight with warmer air returning tomorrow. Expect highs in the mid-80s Saturday ahead of another front.

This weekend front won’t bring rain, but behind it, cooler and fall-like air takes over. The 70s for Sunday and through the work week. There are no clear signs for rain after today, expect a dry week.

Rain Chance (KMOV)

