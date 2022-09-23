Chesterfield police warn of phone scammer posing as an officer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Chesterfield police are warning residents about a scam in which someone poses as a Chesterfield officer.

Police say they have received several calls from residents, who say someone claiming to be an officer calls them and demands money. The scammer is spoofing Chesterfield PD’s number, but providing a different callback number, police say.

Chesterfield PD says it will never call anyone to ask for bond or payment for any reason.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.