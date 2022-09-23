BJC to host flu vaccine clinics

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Doctors are warning this flu season could be rough. The prediction is based on evidence from Australia, which is an indicator for what’s to come here in the northern hemisphere.

It’s also because people will be gathering more than they have the last two years. Doctors are urging people to get their vaccines now before the season begins.

BJC is hosting free flu vaccine clinics. You can schedule an appointment on BJC’s website.

BJC to host flu vaccine clinics