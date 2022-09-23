1 dead after car runs into Metro bus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A person died after crashing into a Metro Transit Bus on Lucas and Hunt Road Friday afternoon, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just north of Interstate 70. Some who were on the bus were taken to the hospital, but it is not known how many people or the severity of their injuries.

A spokesperson from Metro Transit said the bus was stopped to load passengers when the car ran into it. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.