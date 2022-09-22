Water system failure reported by Moscow Mills

MOSCOW MILLS (KMOV) -- The City of Moscow Mills announced a full failure of its water system Wednesday. Residents may be without water for hours until the system gets back up and running.

In a Facebook Post, the city said it expects to have the water pumping again by midnight. Once it is running again, a boil order will go into effect until noon on Saturday, September 24.

