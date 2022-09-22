Police: Man steals with handful of stolen goods from Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a gas station in early August.

Surveillance photos captured a man breaking into the Phillip 66 Gas station on August 1. Police said the man, who is seen with a lit cigarette in his mouth, shattered the glass front door before he grabbed various items. He is seen going behind the counter before making his way down the gas station aisles.

Limited information has been released. Anyone with information should call investigators at 636-537-3000.

