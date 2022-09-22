Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job.

“It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one of the victims, said.

He and his wife paid Tri County Fence & Deck to install a fence and deck at their Wentzville home in 2021. It took six months and a fence was finally installed. But it was the wrong fence. A year later, they’re still waiting for the deck.

“My wife and I would take turns, saying I’m sick of calling them, will you call them?” he said.

In August they took the company to small claims court in an effort to get the $6,000 they are owed. Currently, there are several other people with claims against the St. Charles County company. The door of the company’s office has a summons from the sheriff’s department.

“Recently, we have taken over a dozen reports of Wentzville residents that are the victims of fraud from Tri-County Fence & Deck. These reports have ranged from 4,500 to 30,000 [dollars] for material deposits or in some cases full payment for work that was never started or completed. As we compile these reports to make one large case we are asking if there are any other Wentzville victims in the area that have not reported this yet,” said the Wentzville Police Department.

The police department says they’re working with several other jurisdictions and are urging victims to call the Attorney General’s Office.

Tri County Fence & Deck has an “F” rating from the BBB, the lowest on its scale, due to numerous recent unanswered complaints. The business also has received negative customer reviews. Since April 2022, consumers have reported to BBB losses totaling nearly $125,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.