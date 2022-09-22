Pfizer aims to create new flu vaccine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new clinical trial aimed at improving the effectiveness of the seasonal flu vaccine is underway in the metro.

Clinical research professionals in Chesterfield are testing a new Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Traditionally, scientists pick flu strains for a vaccine months before the virus makes it to the U.S.

The virus can evolve and that can make the vaccine less effective, but with the speed of mRNA vaccine development, the hope is scientists could identify more potent flu strains closer to the flu season.

“It was a nurse, and I think you become a nurse because you want to help people. So this is my way, in a small way, to contribute to the overall health of a nation,” Sharyn Kneipp said.

The trial puts the regular flu vaccine up against Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccine over the course of the next six months.

