Pfizer aims to create new flu vaccine

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new clinical trial aimed at improving the effectiveness of the seasonal flu vaccine is underway in the metro.

Clinical research professionals in Chesterfield are testing a new Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Traditionally, scientists pick flu strains for a vaccine months before the virus makes it to the U.S.

The virus can evolve and that can make the vaccine less effective, but with the speed of mRNA vaccine development, the hope is scientists could identify more potent flu strains closer to the flu season.

“It was a nurse, and I think you become a nurse because you want to help people. So this is my way, in a small way, to contribute to the overall health of a nation,” Sharyn Kneipp said.

The trial puts the regular flu vaccine up against Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccine over the course of the next six months.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A metro startup has been selected for an elite space accelerator program.
St. Louis drone startup selected to join elite space program
Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place...
Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say
A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide.
Pink Power shuts down
A solution could be on the horizon for hundreds of St. Louis Public School students who have...
SLPS makes changes to scheduling and adds new technology to better accommodate school transportation for families