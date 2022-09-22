More Changes: Timing The Rain & A Brief Warm Up

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: From sweaters to shorts...more changes in the next few days.

Tonight: Low 53, some spots may dip to the upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry. You may see some returns on radar, but any moisture aloft will dry up as our low levels in the atmosphere are very dry and of course much cooler.

Friday: A cool day with a high in the mid 60s which would be our coolest day since May 22nd. A few scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance is 40% and most rain looks on the light side, 0.15″ or less.

The Weekend: Here comes a change to plan around, back to shorts with sunshine and mid 80s Saturday. Sunday the temps get dialed back a bit, upper 70s, but still sunny and mild. Expect winds to pick up quite a bit Sunday from the Northwest at 15-25 mph.

7 Day Forecast

