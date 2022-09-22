Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Man found dead in St. Louis City
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole several items from the Phillip 66 gas station...
Police: Man steals with handful of stolen goods from Chesterfield gas station
Woman shot after bullet bursts through south St. Louis diner
Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner
suicide prevention
‘Zero Suicide Initiative’ demonstrates Mercy’s commitment amid national suicide crisis