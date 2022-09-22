Join KMOV’s Kent Ehrhardt for the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s

St. Louis area residents are invited to join KMOV’s Kent Ehrhardt and participate in the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 29th at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the Promise Garden ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. You can register online at alz.org/stlwalk.

Every fall in towns and cities across the country, the Alzheimer’s Association puts on an event for individuals and families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s. The event is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and it serves as almost a reunion for those who return year after year to don their purple (the Alzheimer’s Association color) and show their fight and spirit.

The walk is an opportunity for people to support and find support, to raise awareness and dollars and to be part of the fight to end a disease that wreaks havoc on millions of families. In the state of Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and the number of caregivers looking after them is three times that amount.

Those individuals who have been touched by the disease find strength and comfort at our walks because they are surrounded by people who understand their struggle. This year’s St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, October 29th at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. The event is open to the public and features fun activities, entertainment, and booths by local businesses.

As Walk participants will attest, the most meaningful part of the event is the Promise Garden ceremony when individuals raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease. There are four different colored flowers, each representing a different motivation for why someone walks. Here are the meanings behind each color:

Blue – Represents those who have Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Yellow – Represents those supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s/dementia.

Purple – Represents those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s/dementia.

Orange – Represents those who support the cause.

Just as the colors of the walk’s Promise Garden flowers represent all the people impacted by the disease, the association offers programs and support that are specifically tailored to these different groups. For instance, here in St. Louis and virtually, we offer support groups and education classes for both individuals with the disease and caregivers. We also provide care consultations — private, one-on-one planning sessions with licensed social workers to help families navigate and manage the different issues and challenges which arise during their journey with the disease. Additionally, we have a 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900, phone-support services and online education and resources.

As for those individuals represented by the orange flower, who support the cause, we are always in need of volunteers to help move our mission forward. There are multiple ways to get involved, including office help, advocacy, event staffing and participation in various fundraising initiatives.

Many volunteers who come to the association have lost someone to the disease and they want to channel their pain and passion into something positive. We are grateful to them and to all our volunteers who play such a crucial role for us. We are also grateful for the walk participants who come out year after year to join us for the day and also join us in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

I also encourage individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s or any other dementia to contact the Alzheimer’s Association with questions and concerns or to learn more about our programs and services. Call our 24/7 helpline to get connected today.

