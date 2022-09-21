Woman shot, killed in St. Louis County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the City of Northwoods on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Police Department was asked to investigate the murder of a woman in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the shooting was during a domestic incident and someone was taken into custody. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
13-year-old shot in St. Louis
St. Louis Area Foodbank Logo
How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need
Outside of Sweetie Pie's Restaurant.
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
Tony Nguyen is accused of domestic assault.
Local chef facing domestic assault charges