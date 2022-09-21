Woman shot, killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the City of Northwoods on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Police Department was asked to investigate the murder of a woman in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the shooting was during a domestic incident and someone was taken into custody. No other information was released.

