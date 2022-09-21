Woman, 4-year-old missing out of Spanish Lake

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake.

Police are looking for missing boy Deandre McDaniel.
Police are looking for missing boy Deandre McDaniel.(MSHP)

Police said Jamie and Deandre McDaniel left the 1300 block of Fairmeadows Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday and haven’t been seen or heard from since. They were heading to QuikTrip on Lusher Road in a white 2001 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate BG2E8F.

Jamie McDaniel went missing with 4-year-old Deandre McDaniel Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake.
Jamie McDaniel went missing with 4-year-old Deandre McDaniel Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake.(MSHP)

Police said Jamie McDaniel has multiple medical conditions and does not have her medication. Deandre weighs about 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red shirt with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who has information should call 911 or the nearest police agency. In a press release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not specify the relation between the woman and the boy.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2022 Annual Meeting & Awards
Explore St. Louis honors workers who kept tourism running in the region
Feed my starving children event
Volunteers working towards goal of packing one million meals
Sweetie Pie's to close last St. Louis location
Hunger Action Month to impact many neighborhoods
Hunger Action Month to impact many neighborhoods