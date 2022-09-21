Woman, 4-year-old missing out of Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake.

Police are looking for missing boy Deandre McDaniel. (MSHP)

Police said Jamie and Deandre McDaniel left the 1300 block of Fairmeadows Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday and haven’t been seen or heard from since. They were heading to QuikTrip on Lusher Road in a white 2001 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate BG2E8F.

Jamie McDaniel went missing with 4-year-old Deandre McDaniel Tuesday evening in Spanish Lake. (MSHP)

Police said Jamie McDaniel has multiple medical conditions and does not have her medication. Deandre weighs about 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red shirt with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who has information should call 911 or the nearest police agency. In a press release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not specify the relation between the woman and the boy.

