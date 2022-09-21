Volunteers working towards goal of packing one million meals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers at Gateway Christian Church are packing meals for people in need.

Through Sunday, the group will be working towards their goal of packing more than one million meals. Organizers said that will feed more than 2,000 children for a year.

The church is one of many organizations participating in the Mobile-Pack for the nonprofit “Feed My Starving Children.” Once the meals are packed they will be sent to areas around the world experiencing a hunger crisis.

