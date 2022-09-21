Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.

In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.

The announcement comes less than a week after Tim Norman, who appeared in the reality show, was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

There is still a Sweetie Pie’s location in Jackson, Mississippi.

