Summer to Fall-Big Changes Arrive Thursday

First Alert Weather Discussion: Mother Nature’s timing is impeccable as we go from Summer heat to cool Fall like weather on the first day of Autumn Thursday.

Historical Heat: We have never seen this in recorded St. Louis weather history, a stretch of 3 days in a row at 95 or hotter this late in the year. We hit 95 on Monday, 97 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday. Reliable temperature records go back to 1874.

And now for the big changes...

Tonight: A spot shower is possible this evening and overnight, slightly better chances south of St. Louis but the metro may get a quick shower. Otherwise it will be much cooler and less humid by morning. A spot shower is still possible in the morning, but then dry in the afternoon.

Thursday: The humid feel to the air vanishes and it will feel like Fall (on the first day of Fall) with a much cooler high of 71. Mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy late day and evening.

Friday: Even cooler with highs in the 60s, due in part to cloudy skies and a 50% chance for scattered showers in the afternoon to early evening.

This Weekend: Warmer Saturday as we get back to the 80s with sunshine. Then cooler and windy for Sunday with highs back into the 70s. The rain chance looks slim to none at this point, but may change. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.