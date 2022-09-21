Public input sought for the future of old Jamestown Mall site

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For eight years, Jamestown Mall has been deserted.

Inside the 145-acre lot, graffiti, broken windows and crumbling signs can be seen inside. However, developers believe the land could have a big impact on the housing market in north St. Louis County. Once the mall is demolished, 100 acres will be developable.

The big question that remains is what will be built there.

Based on feedback from a public forum in June, three options were narrowed down.

Jamestown Green Estates: A set of subdivisions with solar energy, restaurants and retail space along with greenery. Jamestown Village: A populated residential area such as a senior living facility. An agriculture production facility for groups like UMSL, 39 North and Cortex.



