Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer.

Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.

The incident happened on September 14 near James Avant Elementary School in Washington Park, Illinois. Documents say Dotson fired at a Washington Park officer during a traffic stop.

“If you come in here committing any crime, as the mayor of Washington Park, I will say this: you going to be dealt with accordingly,” said Leonard Moore, mayor of Washington Park. “I look at each department as my own family. So, any injury to them, you know, I take it personal.”

The incident happened across the street from Washington Park’s former senior citizen center, which is now being used as the police department’s building following a fire that burned down the old station last October.

Moore said the latest incident involving an officer and suspect shows why his department deserves a new building. He said the new building should be completed sometime this winter.

Bond for Dotson was set at $250,000.

