Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project.

Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.

“Wright Construction Services will serve as the general contractor, with site preparation beginning as early as Friday and construction to begin by Oct. 3. The precinct is scheduled to open in early 2024,” Page outlined.

Preparations will begin in early October for the north St. Louis County. The new building will be built on vacant land at 11030 Dunn Road near Christian Hospital, just four minutes from its current location. The 17,300 sq. ft. facility is slated to open at the end of 2023.

The funds for the project are from Prop P, a public sales tax approved by voters in 2017.

