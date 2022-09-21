Local chef facing domestic assault charges

Tony Nguyen is accused of domestic assault.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The co-owner of a Tower Grove South restaurant is facing domestic assault charges.

Anh Huy Nguyen, co-owner of Snō, was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees, felony charges. There’s also an unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor.

Court documents accuse Nguyen of putting a pillow on a woman’s face and saying “I should kill you” on September 19. The woman couldn’t breathe and briefly lost consciousness. Nguyen is then accused of punching the woman and taking a knife to her throat.

Officers found extensive bruising on the woman’s shoulders, chest, arms and face.

