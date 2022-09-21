Indoor entertainment venue at The Armory to open in December

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis will open to the public December 9 at the historic Armory building in Midtown.

The first phase of the 250,000-square-foot entertainment destination will feature six acres of space to play, eat and drink. It boasts a 60-foot stage for national and regional touring acts. The space features multiple bars, a two-story slide and interactive games.

“Our goal with the Armory is to create the Midwest’s most industry-altering entertainment space, a place unlike anything we have in St. Louis,” said Ali Lamb, Director of Marketing at the Armory. “The Armory was designed to be the perfect day-to-day hang-out space, transform into the ultimate location for festivals and live music, host cause-based community events, and more, all in one day or week! The possibilities are excitingly endless, and each experience could be entirely unique.”

News 4 got an exclusive look inside the historic landmark that once held the 138th Infantry of the Missouri National Guard and was home to tennis greats like Arthur Ashe.

An additional five venues throughout the Armory will open throughout 2023.

The Armory is looking to fill hundreds of new jobs including front and back of the house.

