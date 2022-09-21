How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is life-changing for those in need.

Many neighbors are forced to make an impossible choice between food and medicine. Between a pandemic and inflation, many people are seeking help for the first time.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets food from more than 550 partner agencies across the bi-state, including the Soup-N-Share Outreach Program in Madison, Illinois.

You can help the St. Louis Area Foodbank by volunteering or donating. Click here to learn more.

