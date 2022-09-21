Explore St. Louis honors workers who kept tourism running in the region
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A special celebration at the Explore St. Louis annual meeting and awards honored the hospitality workers who kept the region’s nearly $6 billion convention and tourism industry running.
When conventions have so many locations to choose from, it’s often the personal connections that make the difference. That is why St. Louis took time out today to honor the workers.
