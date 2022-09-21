Explore St. Louis honors workers who kept tourism running in the region

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A special celebration at the Explore St. Louis annual meeting and awards honored the hospitality workers who kept the region’s nearly $6 billion convention and tourism industry running.

When conventions have so many locations to choose from, it’s often the personal connections that make the difference. That is why St. Louis took time out today to honor the workers.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feed my starving children event
Volunteers working towards goal of packing one million meals
Graphic
Woman, 4-year-old missing out of Spanish Lake
Sweetie Pie's to close last St. Louis location
Indoor entertainment venue at The Armory to open in December