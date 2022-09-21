13-year-old shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police said the boy was shot in the buttocks and was conscious and breathing.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.