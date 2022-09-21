13-year-old shot in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police said the boy was shot in the buttocks and was conscious and breathing.

No other information was released.

