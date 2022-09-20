One more day of heat before the cold front arrives

First Alert Weather Discussion: We tied the record for today’s heat. The previous record was 97° set in 2017, and we reached that temperature this afternoon. Expect the heat to remain for evening activities. Eventually, our low tonight will drop to the mid-70s before jumping again tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday marks the final day of summer and it will feel summer-like again with highs in the 90s.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night. This is a strong front with showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The biggest change will be in the temperatures. Highs Thursday will only reach the low 70s. The timing for the cooler weather is perfect as Thursday marks the first day of Summer.

Another cold front arrives over the weekend and will carry with it another chance of rain while reinforcing the fall-like air.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.