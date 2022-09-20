Power issues at Centene Stadium cause another game to be moved

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The power problems continue at St. Louis new Centene Stadium.

St. Louis City2, the reserve team for St. Louis City SC, was supposed to host its regular season finale at the new stadium, but it was moved to SIUE Edwardsville. The team was also set to host a playoff game on Sunday, but due to a power issue, that game has also been moved to SIUE.

When the regular season finale was moved, soccer team officials said it was a problem with another construction project in the area.

The city released the following statement about the problems:

The stadium and Board of Public Service have been in constant communication since the issue was identified Thursday [9/8] and are working towards a solution. All contractors involved in work around the stadium are bonded and insured.

