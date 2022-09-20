Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.

Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing.

Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. 20% said they somewhat approve, 14% strongly approve, 13% somewhat disapprove and 4% are not sure.

When asked about the job Parson is doing, 34% responded that they somewhat approve, 21% strongly disapprove, 19% somewhat disapprove, 14% were not sure and 11% strongly approve.

For Hawley, 26% said they strongly disapprove of the job he is doing as a United States Senator. 24% somewhat approve, 20% are not sure, 16% strongly approve and 13% somewhat disapprove.

Polling released Tuesday also found that Missouri voters would vote for Former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if they ran against one another in 2024.

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

