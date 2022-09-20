Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues.

The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.

The superintendent said someone set off a smoke bomb in one of the restrooms on Monday, which activated the smoke alarm. Also as students were evacuating because of the alarm, several fights broke out.

The superintendent said the school needs a reset after Monday’s events. A plea was made to families saying “the overwhelming majority of our students come to school to learn, and they’re frustrated when a few students disrupt education for all. We need your help to encourage your students to come to school, focus on learning, and do the right thing.”

