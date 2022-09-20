Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning

McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues.

The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.

The superintendent said someone set off a smoke bomb in one of the restrooms on Monday, which activated the smoke alarm. Also as students were evacuating because of the alarm, several fights broke out.

The superintendent said the school needs a reset after Monday’s events. A plea was made to families saying “the overwhelming majority of our students come to school to learn, and they’re frustrated when a few students disrupt education for all. We need your help to encourage your students to come to school, focus on learning, and do the right thing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues.
Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning
Report says Missouri is among the worst states for teachers
Report says Missouri is among the worst states for teachers
City Justice Center families demand action
Civil Rights advocates demand answers after six deaths at the City Justice Center
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
FEMA offering repair, rebuild advice to flood victims across the Metro