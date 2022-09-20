Man chased on I-270, shot while driving on street in Creve Coeur, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur after he was chased by a suspect on I-270 early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Olive. The victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey in Maryland Heights when he came across two cars stopped in the middle of road. The victim told officers he then drove around the two cars and got onto southbound I-270.

Police say one of the cars then started chasing the victim on the highway before the victim sped up and exited off onto Olive to try and elude the car. The victim drove westbound, but the car caught up to him in the 12300 block of Olive, where someone from inside the other car shot him.

The victim drove himself to a hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

